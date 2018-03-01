Recruitment in BM Security, Nairobi, Kenya

Technical Manager



The Technical Manager is responsible for providing leadership and direction for the Technical Department. As Head of Technical, you will be responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies. You will manage a team of technicians and other direct reports and work with vendors to ensure the highest quality products in BM’s line of electronic security offerings.

Qualifications

· Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering / Telecommunications or a related field from a recognised university

· At least five years working experience in the electronic security industry preferably in private security in a management position

· Excellent understanding of Integrated Security Solutions (Intruder Detection and Alarm, CCTV, Access Control, Fire Detection and Alarm

· Advanced professional training in project management

· Presentable and articulate

· Good negotiation skills

· Knowledge of basic accounting (Budgets/Expenditure/Billing etc.)

· Computer literate

· Unquestionable integrity

· Team player

· Excellent administration, communication and organisation skills

· Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision









Branch Manager Admin

The Branch Manager is a key member of the management team responsible for planning, directing and coordinating all branch operations. As Branch Head of Operations, you will be responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies.

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Management / Risk Management / Criminology or a related field from a recognised university

· At least five years working experience in the security industry

· Professional training in security or in the disciplined forces

· Member of a Private Security Association preferred

· Presentable and articulate

· Good negotiation skills

· Knowledge of basic accounting

· Computer literate

· Unquestionable integrity

· Team player

· Excellent administration, communication and organisation skills









Sales Executive

We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our Electronic Security business activities. You will be responsible for discovering and pursuing new sales prospects and maintaining customer satisfaction. The goal is to meet and surpass the companys expectations to drive rapid and sustainable growth.

Responsibilities

· Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs

· Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

· Conduct and assist with technical surveys and survey report preparation

· Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

· Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products/ services

· Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

· Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations

· Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

· Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

· Work with alarm response teams to scout for potential business

· Follow up on project installations

· Collaborate with team to achieve better results

Qualifications

· Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering / Telecommunications from a recognised university

· Diploma or Certificate in Sales and Marketing

· Proven experience as a sales executive for electronic security solutions (at least 3 years)

· Proficiency in English

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office

· Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

· Fast learner and passion for sales

· Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

· Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

· High school certificate (KCSE)









Alarms Technician

We are looking for a thorough alarms technician responsible for installation, testing, fault diagnosis and maintenance of our wide variety of electronic security systems. The successful candidate will be a thorough professional with a practical mind and attention to detail, able to work autonomously and responsibly by observing all health and safety guidelines.

Qualifications

· Higher level of education, preferably Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or relevant field

· Proven experience in electronic security installations with at least 2 years experience

· Specific Manufacturer Software/Hardware certification will be an advantage

· Computer literate

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills

· Excellent customer care and public relations skills

· Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail

· Excellent verbal and written communications skills

· Self-starter with a high degree of motivation and pro-activeness

· Honest and ethical with high levels of integrity and confidentiality









Security Officers & Dog Handlers

Operations (Security Officers and Dog Handlers)

Ongoing Recruitment

Mandatory Requirements:

· KCSE qualification with minimum grade of D – (Minus)

· Age 23-40 years

· Height 5 feet 7 inches

How to Apply