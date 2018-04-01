Recruitment by Telkom Kenya, Nairobi

Senior Engineer Optimization



Region: Nairobi

Band: 3

Reporting to: Manager- RAN P&O

Department: Technology.

Role Purpose:

This role seeks to recruit a Senior Radio Network Engineer Responsible for Radio Network Optimization of the Radio Access Network of 2G, 3G and 4G Networks. Directly and actively drive major network optimization campaigns with aim to realize major improvements in overall Network quality of service.

Responsibilities

· Monitor and analyse the GSM/WCDMA/HSPA/LTE Radio Network Statistics on daily basis. Achieve & maintain the Radio Network Performance as per the contracted OSS KPIs (Accessibility, Availability, Retainability, Mobility & Service Integrity) within company set thresholds.

· Respond to all Customer complaints within stipulated SLA. Address Coverage and capacity complaints from customer by providing implementable solutions and ensuring closure as per SLA.

· Continuously conduct consistency checks on radio parameters for 2G/3G/4G and daily execute corrections with the RNO guidelines.

· Analyse Drive test reports including benchmarking reports and implement optimization recommendations suggested. Identify pockets of poor network quality RXQUAL, MOS and suggest resolutions for clearing interference and KPI degradations. Confirm cell performance by comparing Netnumen/U2000 alarms and configurations.

· Execute Network dimensioning tasks to address capacity and coverage requirements by optimally Optimizing network interfaces and nodes to cater for 2G/3G/LTE voice and data traffic. This will include TRX additions, 3G upgrades, CE expansions, Power optimization, BSC/RNC board capacity utilizations/dimensioning.

· Explore options and Maintain 4G Throughput above 15 Mbps; 3G Throughput above 2.4 Mbps and allocate DPDCH and FPDCH to cells to achieve appreciable 2G Throughput.

· Practise efficient cost management practise by suggesting optimization solutions that are within budgets.

· Preparation of RFP/RFQ documentation as assigned by Manager and participate in Technical evaluations for the same. Guide management in cost optimization during procurement of Radio Network Optimization equipment’s/Tools and advise on best sourcing options with shorter lead-times.

· Maintain the Call Setup Time to CST<8seconds in coordination with Core Network Team; Work with Core Network Team to ensure that Paging success rate(PSR) at Network Busy Hour >90%; Work with Core Network Team to ensure that Location Area Update Success rates(LAU-SR) at Network Busy Hour >90%

· Monitor and Maintain Half-rate Utilization below < 30%; Monitor and improve on PDSCH/PUSCH Utilizations.

· Suggest Coverage ad Capacity sites to Network planning/Design Team to be included in the rollout plans.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication, ICT or related course

· At least 5 years’ experience in RAN Network planning and Optimization 2 of which should be directly with ZTE and/or Huawei.

· Advanced certifications in IT/Telecom related courses

Professional Knowledge & Skills:

· Must have worked with ZTE/Huawei RAN Equipment

· Proven experience in the use of U2000/PRS/NETNUMEN/MAPINFO/ACTIX /NEMO

· Thorough knowledge on RAN Features/Roadmaps/equipment lifecycles

· Experience in working in a multi-vendor RAN Network environment

· Excellent manipulation of excel and using VBA will be an added advantage

· Certification in project management will be an added advantage.

Software Developer IT

Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Senior Manager MFS Technical

Band: 3

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose:

The incumbent will be responsible for the delivery of software solutions via application of business analysis and software engineering methodologies. This is a key role in the overall execution of the Technology strategy and will require a keen eye for detail and problem solving skills.

Responsibilities

· Requirements elicitation, analysis and documentation.

· Identifying and evaluating options for improving business systems.

· Automation of complex, manual and error-prone processes.

· Solution design that not only takes into account concepts such as abstraction and modularity but also considers aspects such as maintainability, reusability, performance, security and scalability.

· Software development in accordance with the company’s guidelines and standards along with international best practice to consistently deliver high quality solutions.

· Managing the packaging, testing and deployment of internally developed solutions.

· Documentation of the design, test plans, manuals as well as any other artifacts that help describe the function, architecture, and design of the solution.

· Providing operational support that will involve monitoring system performance, making defect repairs, testing the application after any changes are made, and tuning.

· Participating in team activities such as peer code reviews to improve the overall quality of team deliverables.

· Working collaboratively in cross functional teams to deliver solutions.

· Managing and supporting 3rd party software developers and other integration partners both internal and external.

· Research and development of new features, solutions & technologies.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or a related technical field from a recognized institution.

· Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the design and development of high performance transactional systems.

Professional Knowledge

· Proficient in Java Software Development

· Experience with Unix/Linux scripting languages

· Experience with server-side scripting using PHP/Ruby/Server-side JS

· Experience developing web applications using HTML, CSS, and modern JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS/React/Polymer

· Working knowledge of the Linux Operating System

· Experience with Relational Database Management systems

· Strong sense for UI and UX

· Familiarity with the Agile Software Development Methodology

Professional Skills:

· Planning ,organizing and pro-active approach

· Team-work, communication and co-operation

· Self-motivated person able to work under minimum supervision

· Customer focused ,Team player, Efficient and results oriented

· Willing to work a flexible schedule to meet 24/7 business requirements

Technical Project Manager IT

Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Chief Technology & Information Officer

Band: 4.2

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose:

The incumbent will play a critical role in managing a portfolio of technology projects that will include both infrastructure and software deployments.

She/he will need to understand key activities, deliverables, timescales and resources necessary to deliver projects on time and within budget.

She/he will also manage resources assigned to fulfill those requirements using recommended implementation methodologies, lead implementation planning, control project plans and overall execution.

Responsibilities

· Manage delivery schedules and budgets to ensure project delivery is on time, within scope and in budget

· Use of standard project methodology and tools to track progress against deliverables

· Lead and manage project and resource schedules

· Manage third party and specialist resources assigned to projects

· Identify, manage and mitigate risks that may impact projects

· Use of appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

· Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

· Enforce quality gates in all the projects and programs within the domain

· Relationship management with clients and key stakeholders

· Prepare sound communication plans and manage information dissemination

· Communicate project activities including progress, budget, risks and issues to relevant stakeholders as defined by the communication plan

· Complete weekly status reports and steering committee presentations

· Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the project

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business, IT, Telecommunications or other related field from an accredited institution of higher learning

· Must be a fully qualified and accredited project manager

· Minimum 7 years’ experience in managing projects with experience of managing complex technical systems such as billing platforms, ERP, CRM etc.

Professional Knowledge & skills

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills with clearly demonstrated methodologies to keep project teams and stakeholders well informed.

· Commercial awareness and excellent negotiation skills

· Strong MS Office skills including Microsoft project.

· Project Management Professional (PMP) or certification

· Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification

· Any experience in the following areas is a plus:

1. Business Process analysis/modelling

2. Telecommunications

MFS Planning Engineer

Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Senior Manager MFS Technical

Band: 3

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose:

The incumbent will be responsible for business systems planning and business analysis. This is a key role in the overall execution of the Technology strategy and will require an individual with excellent communication and analysis skills.

Responsibilities

· Requirements elicitation, analysis and documentation.

· Automation of complex, manual and error-prone processes.

· Understanding issues and opportunities with current applications.

· Developing future technology supporting the enterprise.

· Providing executives with direction and a decision-making framework for IT expenditure.

· Providing information systems with a developmental blueprint that not only takes into account concepts such as abstraction and modularity but also considers aspects such as maintainability, reusability, performance, security and scalability.

· Working with business teams to prepare a technology roadmap and be responsible for delivery of the same.

· Vendor management to ensure that vendors deliver the highest product & service quality while managing costs and timelines.

· Onboarding and supporting integration partners in a bid to build a digital payments ecosystem.

· Regular reporting on project status, KPIs, system performance, etc.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or a related technical field from a recognized institution.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry.

Professional Knowledge & skills

· Extensive knowledge of mobile money, payments, banking and relevant standards and best practices in these domains.

· Experience working with online charging systems, messaging systems (SMS & USSD), as well as value-added services development in general.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Thorough grounding in telecommunications grade hardware & software platforms, integration management, network design & implementation, operation and maintenance methods and procedures.

· Familiarity with the Agile Software Development Methodology.

