Recruitment by Telkom Kenya, Nairobi

This role seeks to recruit a Senior Radio Network Engineer Responsible for Radio Network Optimization of the Radio Access Network of 2G, 3G and 4G Networks. Directly and actively drive major network optimization campaigns with aim to realize major improvements in overall Network quality of service.

Monitor and analyse the GSM/WCDMA/HSPA/LTE Radio Network Statistics on daily basis. Achieve & maintain the Radio Network Performance as per the contracted OSS KPIs (Accessibility, Availability, Retainability, Mobility & Service Integrity) within company set thresholds.

Respond to all Customer complaints within stipulated SLA. Address Coverage and capacity complaints from customer by providing implementable solutions and ensuring closure as per SLA.

Continuously conduct consistency checks on radio parameters for 2G/3G/4G and daily execute corrections with the RNO guidelines.

Analyse Drive test reports including benchmarking reports and implement optimization recommendations suggested. Identify pockets of poor network quality RXQUAL, MOS and suggest resolutions for clearing interference and KPI degradations. Confirm cell performance by comparing Netnumen/U2000 alarms and configurations.

Execute Network dimensioning tasks to address capacity and coverage requirements by optimally Optimizing network interfaces and nodes to cater for 2G/3G/LTE voice and data traffic. This will include TRX additions, 3G upgrades, CE expansions, Power optimization, BSC/RNC board capacity utilizations/dimensioning.

Explore options and Maintain 4G Throughput above 15 Mbps; 3G Throughput above 2.4 Mbps and allocate DPDCH and FPDCH to cells to achieve appreciable 2G Throughput.

Practise efficient cost management practise by suggesting optimization solutions that are within budgets.

Preparation of RFP/RFQ documentation as assigned by Manager and participate in Technical evaluations for the same. Guide management in cost optimization during procurement of Radio Network Optimization equipment’s/Tools and advise on best sourcing options with shorter lead-times.

Maintain the Call Setup Time to CST<8seconds in coordination with Core Network Team; Work with Core Network Team to ensure that Paging success rate(PSR) at Network Busy Hour >90%; Work with Core Network Team to ensure that Location Area Update Success rates(LAU-SR) at Network Busy Hour >90%

Monitor and Maintain Half-rate Utilization below < 30%; Monitor and improve on PDSCH/PUSCH Utilizations.

Suggest Coverage ad Capacity sites to Network planning/Design Team to be included in the rollout plans.

At least 5 years’ experience in RAN Network planning and Optimization 2 of which should be directly with ZTE and/or Huawei.

Proven experience in the use of U2000/PRS/NETNUMEN/MAPINFO/ACTIX /NEMO

Excellent manipulation of excel and using VBA will be an added advantage

Certification in project management will be an added advantage.

The incumbent will be responsible for the delivery of software solutions via application of business analysis and software engineering methodologies. This is a key role in the overall execution of the Technology strategy and will require a keen eye for detail and problem solving skills.

Solution design that not only takes into account concepts such as abstraction and modularity but also considers aspects such as maintainability, reusability, performance, security and scalability.

Software development in accordance with the company’s guidelines and standards along with international best practice to consistently deliver high quality solutions.

Documentation of the design, test plans, manuals as well as any other artifacts that help describe the function, architecture, and design of the solution.

Providing operational support that will involve monitoring system performance, making defect repairs, testing the application after any changes are made, and tuning.

Participating in team activities such as peer code reviews to improve the overall quality of team deliverables.

Managing and supporting 3rd party software developers and other integration partners both internal and external.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or a related technical field from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the design and development of high performance transactional systems.

Experience developing web applications using HTML, CSS, and modern JavaScript frameworks such as AngularJS/React/Polymer

The incumbent will play a critical role in managing a portfolio of technology projects that will include both infrastructure and software deployments.

She/he will need to understand key activities, deliverables, timescales and resources necessary to deliver projects on time and within budget.

She/he will also manage resources assigned to fulfill those requirements using recommended implementation methodologies, lead implementation planning, control project plans and overall execution.

Manage delivery schedules and budgets to ensure project delivery is on time, within scope and in budget

Use of standard project methodology and tools to track progress against deliverables

Use of appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Enforce quality gates in all the projects and programs within the domain

Communicate project activities including progress, budget, risks and issues to relevant stakeholders as defined by the communication plan

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, IT, Telecommunications or other related field from an accredited institution of higher learning

Minimum 7 years’ experience in managing projects with experience of managing complex technical systems such as billing platforms, ERP, CRM etc.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills with clearly demonstrated methodologies to keep project teams and stakeholders well informed.

Any experience in the following areas is a plus:

The incumbent will be responsible for business systems planning and business analysis. This is a key role in the overall execution of the Technology strategy and will require an individual with excellent communication and analysis skills.

Providing executives with direction and a decision-making framework for IT expenditure.

Providing information systems with a developmental blueprint that not only takes into account concepts such as abstraction and modularity but also considers aspects such as maintainability, reusability, performance, security and scalability.

Working with business teams to prepare a technology roadmap and be responsible for delivery of the same.

Vendor management to ensure that vendors deliver the highest product & service quality while managing costs and timelines.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology or a related technical field from a recognized institution.

Extensive knowledge of mobile money, payments, banking and relevant standards and best practices in these domains.

Experience working with online charging systems, messaging systems (SMS & USSD), as well as value-added services development in general.

Thorough grounding in telecommunications grade hardware & software platforms, integration management, network design & implementation, operation and maintenance methods and procedures.

