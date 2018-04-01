Recruitment at Aga Khan Hospital (Many Vacancies)

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach health facilities across East Africa.

The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is moving towards Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa- Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, with plans to spread to Bomet.

With the ongoing expansion we seek to recruit a professional for the following vacant position:

Manager – Materials Management Division (MMD)

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Head of Finance, the successful candidate will provide support, guidance and professional procurement services, and ensure that procurement function is conducted within the requirements of the hospital policies and Financial Regulations.

Other Responsibilities

· Manage Material Management Division

· Procurement and Operations management.

· Contract, Services and Supplier Reviews

· Staff management, development and Leadership.

· Internal policies and procedures (SOPs).

· Inventory Management.

Qualifications and Requirements

· Degree in Procurement and Supply chain Management.

· Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology and any Accounting qualification will be an added advantage

· Professional qualification e.g. CIPS will be an added advantage

· Seven years of experience, two of which must have been in a supervisory role.

· An excellent theoretical and practical understanding of procurement including tendering, negotiation and contract management;

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to develop/maintain relationships with key stakeholders and suppliers;

· In depth understanding and application of legal issues e.g. Contract Law; Fair Trade etc.

· Good financial awareness and project management skills;

· Strategic leadership and management skills.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Proficiency in MS Office packages.









Family Medicine Practitioner

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Medical Director the successful candidate will be expected to effectively manage family medicine services in the Hospital in accordance with the quality policy which emphasizes continuous improvement of service to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Requirements and Experience

· M. Med in Family Medicine or equivalent post graduate qualification from a recognized institution.

· Must be Registered/Licensed by the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

· Three years working experience.

· Excellent PR and communication skills.









Infectious Disease Specialist

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Medical Director the successful candidate will oversee management of tropical / infectious / communicable diseases with special emphasis on HIV and actively participate in CPD activities including teaching of interns and Senior House Officers.

Requirements

He / She should have:

· M. Med in Internal Medicine or Paediatrics and Child Health

· At least three years of experience in tropical/infectious /communicable diseases practice

· A team player with ability to maintain good working relations with colleagues, other health care workers and hospital management.

· Expert knowledge in the management of tropical /infectious/communicable diseases with special emphasis on HIV

· Excellent communication skills.

· Participate in CPD activities including teaching of Interns and Senior House Officers.









Field Officers

(2 Positions)

The Hospital is seeking dynamic and qualified health professionals for the recently funded Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health project that started in April 2016 in Kisii.

The team is expected to take lead in implementing the objectives of the five-year Access to Quality Care through Extending and Strengthening Health Systems (AQCESS) Project in Kenya. AQCESS is a multi-country project of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), funded by the Global Affairs Canada and Aga Khan Foundation, Canada.

The project seeks to improve health outcomes of women of reproductive age and children by enhancing the availability and utilization of essential health services for pregnant women, newborns and children under age of five and improving the quality of these services.

The team will be responsible for the implementation of the project in the sub county of Bomachoge- Borabu in Kisii County.

Key Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Project Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for implementing assigned project related activities at the community level in Bomachoge-Borabu sub – county.

· Support the establishing / strengthening of the community level structures to achieve project targeted health promotion indicators at the community level in collaboration with the project team and the MoH.

· Planning and implementing capacity building / training related activities carried out by the project.

· Play a key role in strengthening the eHealth interventions of the project need analysis, implementation, set up and maintenance of the services and equipment.

Requirements

· Diploma / Higher diploma in Social development, community health and development or any other relevant qualification.

· Experience in implementing Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health interventions through community health structures will be an added advantage.

· Competent knowledge of the use of Microsoft Excel spread sheets, Word, Access.

· At least 3 years’ experience working in the field to promote Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health tapping into community resources and linkages.

· Experience in gender, establishing Community Health structures and early child development is an added advantage.

· Experience of working at the village and first level health care facility in rural settings.

· Demonstrated ability to perform in a large team of field staff.

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 27th April, 2018.

Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not solicit any funds for purposes of recruitment.