Records Officer Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Records Officer

Job Summary: He/she will also responsible for the following functions of the Sacco.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Accurately store, arrange, index and classify members records for easy references and access of information

· Develop Records Management and Disposal Policy

· Develop, maintain and constantly review records and file management systems

· Develop and maintain Membership Register based on KYC principles

· Prepare monthly membership movement reports

· Ensure for quality of storage materials and equipment

· Repair torn files to ensure neatness and safety of contents

Qualifications

· Diploma in Records Management / Information Science / Library Science

· Computer literacy

· Minimum three (3) years’ work experience

Skills

· Should have exceptional organizational abilities and time management skills

· Excellent interpersonal skills and high level of integrity

· Demonstrates team work and problem solving ability

· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to download the online form (openable with adobe reader)

Once you complete, click on the SUBMIT button below, follow the simple instructions and send.

Must indicate the Job Reference Number on the application form