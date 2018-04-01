Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 08:45
We are a leading and friendly garage based in industrial area, Nairobi, and we would like to hire a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to the Director.
As a personal assistant (PA) to work closely with senior managerial staff to provide administrative support, usually on a one-to-one basis.
Help the Director to make the best use of His time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks
Duties & Responsibilities
· Maintain proper customer care and work ethics while dealing with clients.
· Advise on the best measures to increase company productivity
· Manage Directors diary and organize meetings and appointments.
· Remind the Director of important tasks and deadlines.
· Perform work planning and staff vehicle allocation as directed by the Director.
· Follow up and monitor how well work is being executed.
· Communicate to the staff on the expected work output.
· Prioritize on urgent and important vehicles.
· Co-ordinate schedules, appointments and bookings for MD meetings.
· Assist colleagues whenever necessary.
· Ensure all procedures are effectively and efficiently undertaken by all staff and that all activities are undertaken in line with all relevant statutory regulations.
· Give feedback information to the Director on the vehicles work in progress.
Qualifications
· Diploma in Public Relation, Front Office or any business administration related course
· 2-3 years experience in a similar position
· Previous experience in automotive industry (garage) will be an added advantage.
· Excellent communications skills
· Good phone etiquette and ability to operate the company’s switch board
· Flexible enough and attention to detail
· High integrity and works well in a team environment
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to send their CV and a cover letter to hrunityauto@gmail.com before close of business on Wednesday, 18th April 2018 indicating their current and expected salary.