Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

We are a leading and friendly garage based in industrial area, Nairobi, and we would like to hire a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to the Director.
As a personal assistant (PA) to work closely with senior managerial staff to provide administrative support, usually on a one-to-one basis.
Help the Director to make the best use of His time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks
Duties & Responsibilities
·         Maintain proper customer care and work ethics while dealing with clients.
·         Advise on the best measures to increase company productivity
·         Manage Directors diary and organize meetings and appointments.
·         Remind the Director of important tasks and deadlines.
·         Perform work planning and staff vehicle allocation as directed by the Director.
·         Follow up and monitor how well work is being executed.
·         Communicate to the staff on the expected work output.
·         Prioritize on urgent and important vehicles.

·         Co-ordinate schedules, appointments and bookings for MD meetings.
·         Assist colleagues whenever necessary.
·         Ensure all procedures are effectively and efficiently undertaken by all staff and that all activities are undertaken in line with all relevant statutory regulations.
·         Give feedback information to the Director on the vehicles work in progress.
Qualifications
·         Diploma in Public Relation, Front Office or any business administration related course
·         2-3 years experience in a similar position
·         Previous experience in automotive industry (garage) will be an added advantage.
·         Excellent communications skills
·         Good phone etiquette and ability to operate the company’s switch board
·         Flexible enough and attention to detail
·         High integrity and works well in a team environment
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to send their CV and a cover letter to hrunityauto@gmail.com before close of business on Wednesday, 18th April 2018 indicating their current and expected salary.

   

