Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

We are a leading and friendly garage based in industrial area, Nairobi, and we would like to hire a

Receptionist / Personal Assistant to the Director

.

As a personal assistant (PA) to work closely with senior managerial staff to provide administrative support, usually on a one-to-one basis.

Help the Director to make the best use of His time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks

Duties & Responsibilities

· Maintain proper customer care and work ethics while dealing with clients.

· Advise on the best measures to increase company productivity

· Manage Directors diary and organize meetings and appointments.

· Remind the Director of important tasks and deadlines.

· Perform work planning and staff vehicle allocation as directed by the Director.

· Follow up and monitor how well work is being executed.

· Communicate to the staff on the expected work output.

· Prioritize on urgent and important vehicles.

· Co-ordinate schedules, appointments and bookings for MD meetings.

· Assist colleagues whenever necessary.

· Ensure all procedures are effectively and efficiently undertaken by all staff and that all activities are undertaken in line with all relevant statutory regulations.

· Give feedback information to the Director on the vehicles work in progress.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Public Relation, Front Office or any business administration related course

· 2-3 years experience in a similar position

· Previous experience in automotive industry (garage) will be an added advantage.

· Excellent communications skills

· Good phone etiquette and ability to operate the company’s switch board

· Flexible enough and attention to detail

· High integrity and works well in a team environment

How to Apply