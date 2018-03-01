Receptionist Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Receptionist Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:26
Our client a legal firm in Kenya in urgently seeking to fill the position of a receptionist.
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Salary: 30K
Job Responsibilities
· Greet clients and visitors and respond to visitors’ inquiries.
· Answer and transfer incoming calls on a multi-line telephone system.
· Maintain and schedule conference rooms.
· Ensure the waiting area is clean all the time
· Transfer calls to appropriate offices, and taking down messages.
· Greet visitors and clients as they walk into the office.
· Sort incoming mails, as well as in processing outgoing mails.
· Responsible for keeping record of appearances in court and for scheduling meetings.
· Keep calendars and record of supplies inventory for the office.
· Perform data entry and general administrative tasks, such as scanning and filing of documents.
· Serve refreshments at meetings.
· Provide support to paralegals, the office manager, and other staff, for the smooth operation of the office.
Qualifications
· Degree/Diploma in Business Management
· At least 2 years of similar experience in a law firm
· Must be presentable
· Must good interpersonal and communication skills
· Excellent customer service skills
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 4th April 2018.
Clearly indicate Receptionist – Legal Firm position