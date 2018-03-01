Receptionist Job in Nairobi, Kenya

15:26

Our client a legal firm in Kenya in urgently seeking to fill the position of a receptionist.
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Salary: 30K
Job Responsibilities
·         Greet clients and visitors and respond to visitors’ inquiries.
·         Answer and transfer incoming calls on a multi-line telephone system.
·         Maintain and schedule conference rooms.
·         Ensure the waiting area is clean all the time
·         Transfer calls to appropriate offices, and taking down messages.
·         Greet visitors and clients as they walk into the office.
·         Sort incoming mails, as well as in processing outgoing mails.
·         Responsible for keeping record of appearances in court and for scheduling meetings.
·         Keep calendars and record of supplies inventory for the office.
·         Perform data entry and general administrative tasks, such as scanning and filing of documents.
·         Serve refreshments at meetings.
·         Provide support to paralegals, the office manager, and other staff, for the smooth operation of the office.
Qualifications
·         Degree/Diploma in Business Management
·         At least 2 years of similar experience in a law firm
·         Must be presentable
·         Must good interpersonal and communication skills
·         Excellent customer service skills
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 4th April 2018.
Clearly indicate Receptionist – Legal Firm position

   

