Receptionist Job in Kenya

Receptionist Administration



Salary: KSH. 30,000

Our client a legal firm in Kenya in urgently seeking to fill the position of a receptionist.

Responsibilities

· Greet clients and visitors and respond to visitors’ inquiries.

· Answer and transfer incoming calls on a multi-line telephone system.

· Maintain and schedule conference rooms.

· Ensure the waiting area is clean all the time

· Transfer calls to appropriate offices, and taking down messages.

· Greet visitors and clients as they walk into the office.

· Sort incoming mails, as well as in processing outgoing mails.

· Responsible for keeping record of appearances in court and for scheduling meetings.

· Keep calendars and record of supplies inventory for the office.

· Perform data entry and general administrative tasks, such as scanning and filing of documents.

· Serve refreshments at meetings.

· Provide support to paralegals, the office manager, and other staff, for the smooth operation of the office.

Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma in Business Management

· At least 2 years of similar experience in a law firm

· Must be presentable

· Must good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent customer service skills

How to Apply