Rarieda MP, OTIENDE AMOLLO, builds mud houses for poor LUOs and he can’t let us breathe, Cheap stunts (PHOTOs)

, , , 15:28


Sunday, April 8, 2018-Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after he shared photos building mud houses for poor Luos.

While some Kenyans praise the vocal MP for showing good leadership, others claim that he is just creating cheap PR stunts.

They can’t understand how a leader can be proud of building mud houses for his people while he leaves in a big mansion in the city.

Otiende Amollo, you can do better.

Here are the...

