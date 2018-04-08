RAILA’s former aide links MIGUNA to S3X assault and exposes a lot of things we don’t know about the Self-Proclaimed NRM leader

Sunday, April 8, 2018

- Here’s a piece by Raila Odinga’s former aide, Sarah Elderkin, exposing Miguna Miguna badly.





She reveals a lot of things we don’t know about Miguna.





IT IS not so much that I only rarely agree with the government, more something that I believe has never happened before. But in the ongoing Miguna Miguna passport case, the government has my sympathies.





I believe that Miguna is completely in the wrong according to the law, as well as under international citizenship conventions. And I believe both he and his lawyers know this very well. The latter probably now find themselves between a rock and a very hard place.





First, it is necessary to understand what Miguna Miguna is. I have worked with him in the past. He can be charming and soft-spoken when he wants to be, and at first I admired his apparent intelligence.





But nothing about Miguna’s demeanour – charming or furious – is accidental. Everything with Miguna is an act. And he will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. Lying, cheating and betrayal are just the tip of it.





Miguna is a prime practitioner of the Machiavellian principle of ‘the end justifies the means’ – in other words, it does not matter what you do to achieve your ambition. Simply achieving that ambition justifies whatever you might have done to get there, however wrong, illegal or evil it was.





It is significant to note that, wherever Miguna has been in his life, there have been major issues that have brought his behaviour into question – from his troubled student days, through his days as a barrister in Canada, where he was charged with s3xual assault on vulnerable young women seeking his help over – ironically – immigration issues, to his publication of a book about Raila Odinga that is replete with lies – no event unexploited for exaggeration, aspersion, detraction, distortion, fiction, hyperbole, myth and propaganda.

And that is not to mention his violent flip-flopping behind one leading politician after another – at one time with ODM and violently against the government, then violently against ODM and violently for Jubilee, back violently to ODM and Nasa and violently against Jubilee, and now violently against everyone. We try to keep up.





Miguna appeared on the main political scene in Kenya rather suddenly, just before the 2007 general election, after many years in Canada. He tagged on to Odinga and loudly praised him as some kind of god – whom he “loved”, nothing less.





After Odinga became prime minister, Miguna was given a room at the PM’s office. Miguna grandly and unilaterally put on the door a notice with his name and the designation he had dreamed up for himself: ‘Permanent Secretary’. It was a joke – but not to Miguna.





He thought he deserved a “significant position”, for which he felt he was “impeccably qualified” – according to his book Peeling Back The Mask, written after Miguna fell out with Odinga after what he considered his unique talents were not adequately appreciated.

“Why didn’t [Odinga] consider my candidature for the attorney-general, director of public prosecutions, anti-corruption commission or any of the newly established constitutional implementation organs?” he asks in the book.





He goes on to laud his own “credentials, training, tested skills, integrity, passion and commitment” as superior to the characteristics of other people appointed by the PM. “I strongly believe that he had realised that I ranked higher than Ruto and Uhuru,” he adds.

Lately, Miguna has a new position he has awarded himself: he is ‘a general’ in the ‘national resistance movement’. As far as we know, this is a self-declared general without soldiers, despite Miguna’s boast that he will “rally my boys” and “bring five million men and women to the streets of Nairobi”. We wait to see that.





Meanwhile, Miguna found himself with passport woes. They began when he acquired Canadian citizenship – and because I am in a similar situation (in reverse), I well know what is required when it comes to acquiring, renouncing and redeeming citizenship.





Like Miguna, I changed my citizenship. That was in 1975, when I became a Kenya citizen. I was required to go the British High Commission in Nairobi to renounce my British citizenship, because Kenyan law at the time did not allow dual citizenship.





My British passport was cancelled and I have been a Kenya citizen ever since. Though British-born, I do not hold a British passport. I am not automatically entitled to one, and if I wanted one, I would have to apply using the usual UK immigration department channels, just like anyone else trying to get British citizenship.





Miguna’s case is no different. He became a Canadian citizen at a time when Kenya did not allow dual citizenship. International immigration conventions – and there is no way the Canadian authorities would have ignored these – would have required him to renounce his Kenyan citizenship.





(If not, why has he not got a legal Kenyan passport, which he has held and renewed ever since? The answer is simple. He is not entitled to one, and he won’t get one unless he applies anew in the prescribed manner.)





Citizenship is a birthright, but it is not a lifetime right. If you decide to change your citizenship part-way through your life, shauri yako. You have made a choice to surrender something you had at birth.





This is true for everyone in the same position – including the 3,000 or so people, formerly Kenya citizens who had taken citizenship elsewhere, who since the introduction of dual citizenship in the 2010 Constitution have applied to the Kenya government to reinstate their Kenyan citizenship.





They have complied with the rules. Miguna has failed to follow suit. So what makes him different? Only his inflated, distorted opinion of himself, which he feels puts him above the law.





He is not above the law, and after Miguna ‘officiated’ at Odinga’s swearing-in as the ‘People’s President’ back in February, the government used its perfectly legal powers to deport a loud-mouthed Canadian citizen they considered a nuisance.





And there are no two ways about it. Whether you agree with it or not, the government has these powers, just like governments in other countries.





In apparent keeping with his belief that the law doesn’t apply to him, Miguna, some time before the 2010 Constitution was…