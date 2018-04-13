RAILA to represent UHURU at WINNIE MANDELA’s funeral in South Africa! To be accorded VIP access by Kenyan Embassy

RAILA to represent UHURU at WINNIE MANDELA’s funeral in South Africa! To be accorded VIP access by Kenyan EmbassyNews, Politics 06:23
Friday April 13, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is among senior Kenya Government officials who left the country on Friday for South Africa to attend the funeral of anti-apartheid icon, Winnie Mandela.
Raila, who was accompanied by his supportive wife, Mama Ida Odinga, left at around 8am for Johannesburg from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Winnie, who was a South African anti-apartheid campaigner and wife of former President Nelson Mandela, will…
