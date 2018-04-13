RAILA to represent UHURU at WINNIE MANDELA’s funeral in South Africa! To be accorded VIP access by Kenyan Embassy

, 06:23

Friday April 13, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is among senior Kenya Government officials who left the country on Friday for South Africa to attend the funeral of anti-apartheid icon, Winnie Mandela.


Raila, who was accompanied by his supportive wife, Mama Ida Odinga, left at around 8am for Johannesburg from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Winnie, who was a South African anti-apartheid campaigner and wife of former President Nelson Mandela, will…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno