RAILA to meet RAMAPHOSA for private talks where he will represent Kenya on an official capacity - UHURU opened a door for him!!News, Politics 15:36
Sunday April 15, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will hold private talks with South Africa’s President, Cecil Ramaphosa, before returning to the country on Monday, one of his aides, Silas Jakakimba, has said.
Jakakimba said Raila already met with Deputy President David Mabuza, International Relations Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, Former President Thabo Mbeki, H.E Paulino JosÃ© Macaringue, and a host of other dignitaries before the memorial service at the Orlando Stadium.
Raila Odinga, who was…
