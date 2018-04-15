RAILA to meet RAMAPHOSA for private talks where he will represent Kenya on an official capacity - UHURU opened a door for him!!

Sunday April 15, 2018 -

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will hold private talks with South Africa’s President, Cecil Ramaphosa, before returning to the country

on Monday

, one of his aides, Silas Jakakimba, has said.





Jakakimba said Raila already met with Deputy President David Mabuza, International Relations Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, Former President Thabo Mbeki, H.E Paulino JosÃ© Macaringue, and a host of other dignitaries before the memorial service at the Orlando Stadium.





