RAILA, RUTO come face to face for the first time since the hand-shake at MATIBA’s home (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, met on Tuesday at the Limuru home of the late former Cabinet Minister, Kenneth Matiba.





This is the first time the two leaders met since the famous handshake between President Uhuru and Raila.





Deputy President William Ruto condoled with the family of the veteran politician and second-liberation hero who died on Sunday evening aged 85.





Defense Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution and Planning), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) were also present.





