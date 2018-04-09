RAILA rejects UHURU’s job in New York! I can’t go out and leave Kenyans to suffer in your hands! You are trying to get rid of me

Monday April 9, 2018

- ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, seems to have rejected President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to appoint him to the United Nations (UN) as a Special Envoy for Africa.





This was confirmed by ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, who said that Raila was not looking for a job at the UN as is being suggested.





Sifuna noted that Kenya has crises that needed Raila Odinga’s attention and will not go out there in Addis Ababa and New York to...



