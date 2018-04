RAILA plotted my ouster from Senate - WETANGULA reveals night meetings between BABA and ODM to kick him out

Tuesday April 10, 2018

- Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has blamed NASA chief, Raila Odinga, for his ouster from the Senate leadership.





Speaking yesterday, Wetangula revealed secret night meetings between Raila and his ODM Senators to plot his impeachment as Senate Minority Leader.





Just before his impeachment, Wetangula noted that Raila mobilized ODM Senators to a meeting in which finer details of...