RAILA on his way out of Jubilee after UHURU embarrassed him at JKIA during MIGUNA’s saga - See what is happening

Monday April 2, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, could be on his way out of Jubilee after the humiliation of National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna.





This is after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders, among them Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and his Kisumu counterpart, Fred Outa, told Raila Odinga to suspend his agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta with immediate effect.





They asked him to do so because it has lost meaning after the...



