RAILA ODINGA’s ex-advisor, SARAH ELDERKIN, says MATIANGI was right in deporting MIGUNA MIGUNA

, 15:49


Saturday April 7, 2018 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s ex-advisor, Sarah Elderkin, has defended the Jubilee Government over deporting lawyer, Miguna Miguna.

In an article she wrote in a local daily, Elderkin said any Kenyan entering the country at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) must produce a document of travel and Miguna was not an exception.

“In the matter of Miguna and his immigration status, Matiang’i is correct.”

“You cannot allow entry into Kenya of a foreign citizen without the appropriate documents,” Elderkin argued.

Elderkin also accepts that Miguna Miguna got…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well researched Predictions - Make Money here.

This weekend, 1o matches are lined up in the Premier League including two mouth watering derbies. Liverpool, buoyed by their 3-0 maste...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno