RAILA ODINGA is a venomous snake and is behind MIGUNA MIGUNA’s second deportation – A NASA insider reveals

Monday April 2, 2018

- Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused NASA leader, Raila Odinga, of being behind the troubles and tribulations that have befallen NRM leader, Miguna Miguna.





In a statement to Kenyans, Mudavadi claimed that Raila's handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House was the main reason Miguna was being mishandled by the Government and eventually deported for the second time.





According to Mudavadi, Raila is a...



