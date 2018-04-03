RAILA ODINGA is still the NASA leader despite joining UHURU/ RUTO - ODM tells MUDAVADI after his tantrums

Tuesday April 3, 2018

- The Orange Democratic Movement has maintained that Raila Odinga is still the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader despite claims by ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, that the old man is no longer the alliance’s leader.





Last week, Mudavadi through his spokesman, Kibisu Kabatesi, asked the media to stop referring to Mr Odinga as the “NASA leader”.





He said that the coalition does not have such a title other than the…



