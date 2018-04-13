RAILA ODINGA is sick and confused and should retire from politics, even visiting MOI won’t help him – NASA MP says

RAILA ODINGA is sick and confused and should retire from politics, even visiting MOI won’t help him – NASA MP saysNews, Politics 06:19
Friday April 13, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is confused and he doesn’t know what he is doing like he has demonstrated over the last two months, a vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has said.
Speaking on Thursday, West Mugirango MP, Vincent Kemosi, said Raila Odinga should hang his political boots and hand over the mantle to youthful leaders.
He said one mistake Raila Odinga is doing is holding meetings that would not by anyway assist him to…
You are not sure of winning the next election and you claim to be more experienced in politics than Raila Amolo Odinga?Remember Raila was a member of Langata for 20 years. Can you do that in Nairobi?