RAILA ODINGA is the real People’s President - See how he was received in South Africa by Kenyan Embassy officials

Friday April 13, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is already enjoying services befitting a senior State official, a month after he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Over the last one month, Raila Odinga has been under Reece protection like the President and his deputy and has also chase cars with brand new Prados.





On Friday , Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, left the country for South Africa where he will attend the funeral of anti apartheid hero , Winnie Mandela.





When he arrived in South Africa on Friday afternoon, Raila Odinga was welcomed by Kenya’s Ambassador to South Africa, Jean Kamau, and other diplomats from the Kenyan Embassy.





Raila who was accorded a senior State official recognition when he arrived at Oliver Tambo International Airport, was also accompanied by Kisii Senator, Prof Sam Ongeri and…



