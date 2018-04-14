RAILA ODINGA is misusing the handshake with UHURU, here is his real intention in meeting MOI – Mt. Kenya leaders

Saturday April 14, 2018

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of misusing his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking while launching a dairy project in Maara Sub County, Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, said Mr Odinga has gone against the spirit of the handshake for his selfish interests.





The Governor said Raila Odinga’s recent visit to former President Moi was bad since he is strategising his…



