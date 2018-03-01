RAILA ODINGA is the Lord of Poverty and he is the main reason why LUOs are poor - ACK Bishop in LUO Nyanza reveals

Thursday April 5, 2018

- An Anglican Bishop in Nyanza has taken a swipe at NASA leader, Raila Odinga, accusing him of impoverishing the Luo people as a result of his political ambitions.





Speaking yesterday, Bishop James Ochiel blamed the soaring poverty levels in Nyanza region on NASA leader, Raila Odinga's brand of politics.





The tough-talking Ochiel claimed that it was Raila Odinga and the ODM top brass who influenced election of bad MPs in Homa Bay County and...



