RAILA ODINGA insults MATIANGI for attacking the Judiciary - His new friendship with UHURU might be over!!

, 15:41

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has hit out at Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, for attacking the Judiciary.

Appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on Tuesday, Matiangi claimed that five judicial officers have been held captive and were colluding with activists and sections of the civil society in an ‘unholy alliance’ to embarrass the Executive.

But in a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, Raila said Matiang’i’s statement was reckless and smacks of impunity.

“As a…

