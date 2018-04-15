RAILA ODINGA attended WINNIE MANDELA’s burial in South Africa as UHURU messenger – Says SILAS JAKAKIMBA

, 15:26


Sunday April 15, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, travelled to South Africa for Winnie Mandela’s funeral as an official representative of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, his aide Silas Jakakimba has said.

Raila, who travelled with his wife, Ida Odinga, his daughter, Winnie, and Kisii Senator, Prof Sam Ongeri, left the country on Friday for the funeral that took place on Saturday.

“The Odingas have had a close and long-time relationship with the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football. While all major leagues across Europe are...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno