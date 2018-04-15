RAILA ODINGA attended WINNIE MANDELA’s burial in South Africa as UHURU messenger – Says SILAS JAKAKIMBA

Sunday April 15, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, travelled to South Africa for Winnie Mandela’s funeral as an official representative of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, his aide Silas Jakakimba has said.





Raila, who travelled with his wife, Ida Odinga, his daughter, Winnie, and Kisii Senator, Prof Sam Ongeri, left the country on Friday for the funeral that took place on Saturday.





“The Odingas have had a close and long-time relationship with the...



