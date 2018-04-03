RAILA ODINGA and his sycophants are behind all insults that have been hurled at me – KALONZO MUSYOKA reveals

, 08:01

Tuesday April 3, 2018 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is solely behind all insults that he has received from ODM leaders and supporters.


Speaking in Komarock, Machakos County, during a Kamba leaders’ meeting on Monday, Kalonzo said Raila was among ODM goons who have branded him a “watermelon” for over 10 years.

Kalonzo also said that the people in whom he had immensely invested 10 years of…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno