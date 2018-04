Monday April 16, 2018

- Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is on a mission to reinvent himself and that he is ready and willing to hurt anybody, including Deputy President William Ruto, who stands in his way.





According to Ngunyi, Raila will never lose to Ruto in 2022 should he choose to run again because his heydays in the political arena are over.





He noted that after meeting with retired President Daniel Moi, Raila is headed to Othaya to meet with Mwai Kibaki to...