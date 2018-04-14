RAILA has betrayed UHURU’s trust, he is now planning how to lock out RUTO from winning in 2022, we will teach him a lesson

11:22

Saturday April 14, 2018 - Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has accused NASA leader, Raila Odinga, of misusing his so called ‘handshake’ by shaking with anybody and everybody he meets.

Speaking while launching a dairy project in Maara Sub-County, Muthomi said the NASA leader had betrayed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and him by the virtue of going to bed with virtually everyone.

He accused Raila of going against the spirit of ...

