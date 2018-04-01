Radio Africa’s CAROL RADULL speaks about going broke despite earning a six figure salary.

Sunday, April 01, 2018 -

When Citizen TV’s veteran Swahili news anchor, Swaleh Mdoe, announced that he’s broke and put up his kidney for sale, many were shocked.





Well, another media personality has opened up about going broke at one time despite getting a fat paycheck.





In an interview with a local magazine, Carol Radull, who is an established sports journalist revealed that when she was fired, she had only Sh4,000 and her sister paid her rent until she…



