Radio Africa’s CAROL RADULL speaks about going broke despite earning a six figure salary.

“I started earning good money when I was very young.”
“Despite earning a six-figure salary, I was not saving.”
“I would walk into a bar with almost 20 friends and shout ‘peweni!’ My account was always at zero every end of the month.” She said.
“I had a savings account which had Sh4, 000 by the time I lost my job.”
“I was a spendthrift.”
“If you ask me what I did with the money, I wouldn’t know because I did not save,”
Radull worked for international media houses, BBC and Reuters, before transitioning to Radio.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
