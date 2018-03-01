Radio Africa’s CAROL RADULL speaks about going broke despite earning a six figure salary.

I started earning good money when I was very young.

Despite earning a six-figure salary, I was not saving.

I would walk into a bar with almost 20 friends and shout ‘peweni!’ My account was always at zero every end of the month.” She said.


I had a savings account which had Sh4, 000 by the time I lost my job.

I was a spendthrift.

If you ask me what I did with the money, I wouldn’t know because I did not save,

Radull worked for international media houses, BBC and Reuters, before transitioning to Radio.

