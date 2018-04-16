Pregnant AVRIL flaunts baby bump for the first time but keeps father a mystery (PHOTOs)

Monday, April 16, 2018 - The beauty about pregnancy is that you cannot hide it for long.





After refusing to comment on rumors that she was expecting her first child, talented Kenyan songstress, Avril Nyambura, has confirmed that she is indeed in the family way by flaunting her growing baby bump.





Taking to social media she wrote:





“It was going to be in my time my terms and never anyone else’s.





You wrote what you must.





I have no ill thoughts towards you, even when you stalked me, lied and shamed me.





At times I laughed and the stillness in my spirit kept telling me ‘In your time, in your terms.’





I guess that protective nurturing nature kicked in just in time to handle what I needed to.”





She also sent a sweet message to her unborn child, M.





“My M,





What a…



