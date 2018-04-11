Popular Kenyan DJ leaves ladies dying with envy after proposing to his S3XY girlfriend - See the diamond ring (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 -

Samuel Chombo, better known as DJ Incredible, is close to ‘boarding’ the marriage plane after he proposed to his s3xy girlfriend, Cindy.





With the help of friends and family, the popular entertainer surprised his girl during a trip to Naivasha where he popped the dreaded question.





Thereafter, he presented her with a pearshaped Diamond ring.





Taking to social media, the elated DJ wrote:





“ They say he who finds a wife finds a good thing.. it’s safe to say I have found a wife, a lover, a partner, a best friend and so much more all wrapped in one so I’ve not only found a good thing.. I’ve found THE BEST and I thank God she just had to say YES. Huge shout out to my friends and family who came through for us.. I can’t thank you enough.. .’’





