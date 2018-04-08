Police have identified a rogue police officer caught on camera mercilessly beating innocent man in Nairobi - To face music

Police have identified a rogue police officer caught on camera mercilessly beating innocent man in Nairobi - To face musicNews 15:11
Sunday April 8, 2018 - National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that the police officer who was caught on camera beating an innocent man mercilessly has been identified.
In a statement to Kenyans, the service said the officer was already in custody and was being processed for disciplinary action.
They promised that he will face the music.
“The police officer captured on...
