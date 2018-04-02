PHOTOs of WINNIE MANDELA from her last birthday celebration alive - She was ever smiling.

Monday, April 02, 2018 - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the renowned activist and former wife of late South African President, Nelson Mandela, is dead.





Winnie died in a hospital on Monday after a long illness aged 81.





A family statement read:





“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”





She was married to Mandela from 1958 to 1996 though the latter was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage.





While Mandela was in prison, Winnie campaigned for his release and continued the fight against white minority rule which led to her being imprisoned for months and placed under house arrest for years.





“She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband, Nelson Mandela, alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognizable faces,” the family said.





“She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this was known far and wide as the…



