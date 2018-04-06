PHOTOs of KABOGO’s lavish home along Kiambu Road, is that a mini-lake near where his plane lands, Oh Gosh!!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 10:06
Friday, April 6, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is arguably one of the richest Kenyan politicians.
Although his source of wealth is shrouded in mystery, the former Governor lives a life which befits that of a king.
His flashy son, Alvin, has been flossing part of their home located at Windsor.
Their residence looks like a palace.
Kabogo’s lavish home has a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and what looks like a mini-lake near where his plane lands.
Ladies and gentlemen, there are people who are living good life out there.
Some of you are just surviving.
Here are…
Page 1 2