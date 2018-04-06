PHOTOs of KABOGO’s lavish home along Kiambu Road, is that a mini-lake near where his plane lands, Oh Gosh!!

Friday, April 6, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is arguably one of the richest Kenyan politicians.





Although his source of wealth is shrouded in mystery, the former Governor lives a life which befits that of a king.





His flashy son, Alvin, has been flossing part of their home located at Windsor.





Their residence looks like a palace.





Kabogo’s lavish home has a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and what looks like a mini-lake near where his plane lands.





Ladies and gentlemen, there are people who are living good life out there.





Some of you are just surviving.





Here are…



