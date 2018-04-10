PHOTOs from Prophet JACOB’s church, his brainwashed followers worship him, these are idiots.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Prophet Jacob is a controversial South African prophet who has been performing crazy miracles.


From turning water into petrol to filling empty trucks with diesel from angels, this man  is just crazy.

His brainwashed followers nearly worship him.

They believe he is a god.

Look at these photos in the next page

