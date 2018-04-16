PHOTO! Some people are heartless, Why do this to a kid?

, , 05:39

  1. Anonymous
    16 April 2018 at 05:51

    Safety belt hiyo bwana!

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno