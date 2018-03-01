PHOTO of MIGUNA MIGUNA when he was in NYS emerge, Why are we persecuting our own son?

Tuesday, 03 April 2018 - A photo of troubled NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, when he was serving in the National Youth Service (NYS) has emerged.

Miguna was deported to Canada over claims that he is not a Kenyan Citizen.

He sought refuge in Canada in the 1990s and became a Canadian citizen during Moi’s regime.

Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Security and said that Miguna acquired his Kenyan passport illegally when the late Otieno Kajwang was the Minister for Immigration and that’s why the...

