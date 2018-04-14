PESA IKO! Curvy Socialite Lady RISPER flaunts multi-million palatial home in Kilimani (PHOTO)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 - Socialite Risper Faith is eating life with a big spoon since she got married to some guy called Brian.





The two held a beautiful wedding at the Radisson Blue Hotel not long ago and are living their best lives together.





“He dropped me a line on my inbox, pampering me with all sweet words and promised to come to Nairobi to visit me.”





“I thought that was a joke because I get a lot of that kind of mail.”





“After responding to him two months later, he came over and after meeting, he sounded serious.”





“Back then, I was living in Kiambu and he…



