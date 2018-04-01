Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Aga Khan Education Service, Kenya

Career Opportunity

The Aga Khan Education Service, Kenya (AKES, K) is a non-profit service company, registered under the Companies Act. It operates 11 schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret and provides nursery to senior secondary education in both the national and international curricula.

It is part of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), a group of private development agencies working to improve living conditions and opportunities for people of all faiths and origins in specific regions of the developing world.

AKES, K is looking to hire the following position based in Nairobi:

Position: Personal Assistant to the Regional Chief Executive Officer

Position Summary: To manage back-office operations in the Regional CEO’s office and to provide both administrative and secretarial support to the Chair Board of Directors.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure that the Regional CEO is fully supported in all aspects of his work including handling confidential communication

· Provide administrative support to the Regional CEO in managing his diary, set reminders for meetings, the organization of meetings and maintenance of confidential documents and files

· Provide support to the Regional CEO in the prioritization of his workload and responding appropriately, and filtering requests on his behalf

· Develop and maintain a well-organized filing system for all correspondence, reports and reference material related to the Regional CEO’s work

· Provide secretarial support to the Board Chair by organizing meetings, preparation of agendas, minutes and board papers and liaising with Board committee Chairpersons as required

· Maintain an accurate record of Board meetings notices, attendance records and minutes of meetings

· Notify Board members of Board meetings with sufficient notice, organize Board and Board committee meetings, distribute board papers and support Board members’ travel arrangements

· Provide support in booking air travel, hotel accommodation, pick up and drop off for the Board Chair, CEO, visitors from Head Office (Aiglemont) and other stall as directed by the Regional CEO

· Work collaboratively with other Executive Personal Assistants across East Africa and Head Office

· Perform any other duties as requested by the Regional CEO.

Qualifications:

· Degree in Communication and Public relations, Business Management or the equivalent

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office packages

Experience:

· A minimum of 10 years working as a Personal Assistant to a Chief Executive Officer, preferably in the private sector

· Experience working in a complex company environment with matrix reporting

Skills (Technical / Behavioral):

· Strong planning and prioritization skills

· Ability to multi-task

· Excellent oral and written English communication skills

· Strong personality, team player and with a high level of integrity

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· An understanding of corporate governance protocol

· Digital savvy

How to Apply

Applications with detailed curriculum Vitae, copies of relevant certificates. testimonials and names of three professional referees should be emailed by 25th April 2018 to:

The Human Resources Manager,

Aga khan Education Service Kenya

P.O Box 41440 00100

Nairobi.

Email: hr@akesk.org