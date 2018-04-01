Payback time, this guy reminds WAIGURU how she hired goons to beat up KARUA and her supporters after she was booed in front of RUTO.

THE SHOWDOWN BETWEEN H.E THE GOVERNOR ANNE WAIGURU & HON PURITY WANGUI NGIRICI.





I did not intend to speak about this matter but I would be remiss if I fail to c omment on the aforementioned subject.





Whatever happened during Deputy President’s visit to Kirinyaga reminds me of how the Kirinyaga Governor (2017-2022) and her deputy hired goons to prevent Martha Karua from presenting her electoral petition to the Kerugoya High court.





Karua’s supporters were booed beaten up and some robbed off their valuables – did she condemn the act? Did she issue a press statement?





This is a good example to depict that she has goons around her who act on her instructions to demean anyone who tends to be smart than her. I demand that the DPP,DCI look into this issue as they investigate what the Governor is crying foul.





No one needs a civics lesson to know that H.E the governor of Kirinyaga County has failed terribly in managing our county; it’s a plain and simple fact.



