ORENGO says RAILA ODINGA will divorce UHURU if he continues embarrassing Jakom like he did last week at JKIA!

Tuesday April 3, 2018

- Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has warned that ODM will have no choice other than pull out of a peace deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga if the Jubilee Government continues embarrassing the opposition.





Speaking in Nyando on Tuesday, Orengo accused the Government of violating the law following Miguna Miguna's deportation.





Orengo said the Miguna Miguna drama has soiled Raila Odinga’s reputation in…



