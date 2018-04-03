ORENGO says RAILA ODINGA will divorce UHURU if he continues embarrassing Jakom like he did last week at JKIA!

, 15:21

Tuesday April 3, 2018 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has warned that ODM will have no choice other than pull out of a peace deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga if the Jubilee Government continues embarrassing the opposition.


Speaking in Nyando on Tuesday, Orengo accused the Government of violating the law following Miguna Miguna's deportation.

Orengo said the Miguna Miguna drama has soiled Raila Odinga’s reputation in…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno