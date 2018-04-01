Office Manager Job in Kenya

Flexidesk a co-working space is looking for an office manager and would like to advertise the position through your website.

Position: Office Manager

Company: Flexidesk

The office manager / administrator with Flexidesk will be responsible for the following tasks:

1. Provide and carry out the full range of office support and administrative work,

2. Receive and screen incoming calls, social media inquiries, visitors and reports,

3. Manage payments and interact daily with and respond to client requests,

4. Implement office administrative procedures and policies including office security, client registration, office cleanliness and health and safety,

5. Oversee the general office administration by managing the office space, maintaining service contracts, managing office equipment and monitoring administrative costs.

To apply, we expect candidates to have the following capabilities:

· A minimum experience of 2 years in a similar position

· Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly

· Excellent attention to detail Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swahili

· Must possess a professional presentation Highly responsible & reliable

· A diploma in Business Management or related field Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

· Resourcefulness, ability to deal with new situations or difficulties, to come up with creative ideas, to suggest new ways of working.