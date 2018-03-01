Office Administrator Job in Kenya

Office Administrator



Our client is an NGO working in Nyanza and is looking to hire an Office Administrator to ensure the smooth running of the Kenya office operations. The individual will support in running the day to day operations and will be responsible for keeping the office running smoothly while supporting the team achieve the organization’s goals. The Position will report to the Organization’s Director and is a diverse role that requires a positive attitude, careful time management, prioritization and attention to detail.

Duties and Responsibilities

Office Administration & Operations

· Management of day-to-day office operational and administrative functions

· Proactively manage office space, inventory of office supplies, utilities, etc. to keep the office running smoothly.

· Assist in the planning and preparations for internal meetings.

· Assist Country Director in Negotiating with vendors and contractors e.g. maintenance & cleaners to ensure consistent and timely supply of services.

· Coordinate Office Basic Finance, Invoicing and Payments

· Track payments and bills each month and manage the payment process and record keeping.

· Coordinate HR, financial and accounting processes with outsourced companies.

· Ensure through proper coordination that payroll is done on a timely manner and all statutory obligations and filling done within given deadlines.

· Organize and arrange itineraries, meetings, conference calls, travel arrangements of Regional office team and Company visitors.

· Provide administrative support for regional workshops and meetings, tracking workshop related travel arrangements.

Staff supervision:

· Provide on-going supervision and guidance to Office staff and field staff.

· Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, writing and reviewing job descriptions, interviewing and selecting staff, on-the-job training, coaching, conducting performance appraisal and guide development plan for capacity building.

Liaison with government:

· Liaise and ensure compliance with the relevant government entities without major interruptions.

· Facilitate settle in related requirements of expatriate staff and business associates, and arrange travel accommodation logistics.

Communication support:

· Maintain communications with both office field staff with regard to implementation guidelines of administration, procurement, performance management, security and other support as required.

· Handle communications with numerous outside contacts and vendors.

· Ensures proper functioning of telephone and IT support in the office.

· Any Other Support: as required and directed by the Director.

Desired Qualifications and attributes:

· Must have integrity

· A Degree in Administration or related field

· At least 3 years experience working with in a multi – cultural environment in a similar position.

· Ability to work under pressure and with minimal or no supervison

· A self Starter

· Excellent attention to detail and report writing

· Excellent management and supervisory skills

· Proactive attitude with excellent customer service skills

· Excellent in communication.

· Planning and organizing skills

· Ability to use information to track administrative support.

