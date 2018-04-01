Office Admin Job in Nairobi Kenya (25K)

Our client in the engineering industry is urgently seeking to recruit an office admin to join their dedicated team in Nairobi.

 Salary: 25K
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Receives visitors and ensures respective staff is promptly advised of the arrival of the visitors.
·         Ensure visitors are directed to the correct office.
·         Receives telephone calls promptly, screens and forwards calls appropriately.
·         Provide callers with directions to the premises.
·         Record and promptly communicate messages to respective staff.
·         Maintains the incoming and outgoing mail register for deliveries and postage by receiving and recording mail and ensuring incoming mail is distributed promptly and outgoing mail is dispatched promptly.
·         Provides general administrative support to the Directors.
·         Maintains staff movement diary and meetings room diaries.
·         Coordinates replenishing of beverages and ensure beverages for meetings are organized and served promptly.
·         Supervise the office cleaners and ensure that one general cleaning is done per week.
·         Printing of time and attendance reports every day and analyzing the reports weekly.
·         Basic accounting roles such as cashier.
·         Perform any other assignments as requested by management or your supervisor.
Job Qualifications
·         Certificate, diploma or degree in business or related course.
·         2-3 years’ experience in an engineering field or similar field.
·         Must be familiar with basic accounting.
·         Good communication and interpersonal skills.
·         Strong and confident personality.
If qualified, kindly send your CV before or by 19th April via recruitment@jantakenya.com indicating ‘OFFICE ADMIN’ as the subject.

   

