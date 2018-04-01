Office Admin Job in Nairobi Kenya (25K)Jobs and Careers 12:34
Our client in the engineering industry is urgently seeking to recruit an office admin to join their dedicated team in Nairobi.
Salary: 25K
Duties and Responsibilities
· Receives visitors and ensures respective staff is promptly advised of the arrival of the visitors.
· Ensure visitors are directed to the correct office.
· Receives telephone calls promptly, screens and forwards calls appropriately.
· Provide callers with directions to the premises.
· Record and promptly communicate messages to respective staff.
· Maintains the incoming and outgoing mail register for deliveries and postage by receiving and recording mail and ensuring incoming mail is distributed promptly and outgoing mail is dispatched promptly.
· Provides general administrative support to the Directors.
· Maintains staff movement diary and meetings room diaries.
· Coordinates replenishing of beverages and ensure beverages for meetings are organized and served promptly.
· Supervise the office cleaners and ensure that one general cleaning is done per week.
· Printing of time and attendance reports every day and analyzing the reports weekly.
· Basic accounting roles such as cashier.
· Perform any other assignments as requested by management or your supervisor.
Job Qualifications
· Certificate, diploma or degree in business or related course.
· 2-3 years’ experience in an engineering field or similar field.
· Must be familiar with basic accounting.
· Good communication and interpersonal skills.
· Strong and confident personality.
If qualified, kindly send your CV before or by 19th April via recruitment@jantakenya.com indicating ‘OFFICE ADMIN’ as the subject.