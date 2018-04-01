Office Admin Job in Nairobi Kenya (25K)

Our client in the engineering industry is urgently seeking to recruit an

office admin

to join their dedicated team in Nairobi.



Salary: 25K

Duties and Responsibilities

· Receives visitors and ensures respective staff is promptly advised of the arrival of the visitors.

· Ensure visitors are directed to the correct office.

· Receives telephone calls promptly, screens and forwards calls appropriately.

· Provide callers with directions to the premises.

· Record and promptly communicate messages to respective staff.

· Maintains the incoming and outgoing mail register for deliveries and postage by receiving and recording mail and ensuring incoming mail is distributed promptly and outgoing mail is dispatched promptly.

· Provides general administrative support to the Directors.

· Maintains staff movement diary and meetings room diaries.

· Coordinates replenishing of beverages and ensure beverages for meetings are organized and served promptly.

· Supervise the office cleaners and ensure that one general cleaning is done per week.

· Printing of time and attendance reports every day and analyzing the reports weekly.

· Basic accounting roles such as cashier.

· Perform any other assignments as requested by management or your supervisor.

Job Qualifications

· Certificate, diploma or degree in business or related course.

· 2-3 years’ experience in an engineering field or similar field.

· Must be familiar with basic accounting.

· Good communication and interpersonal skills.

· Strong and confident personality.