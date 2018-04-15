ODM MP arrested for hiring goons to stone NAMWAMBA’s helicopter! Here is how they could have killed NAMWAMBA

ODM MP arrested for hiring goons to stone NAMWAMBA’s helicopter! Here is how they could have killed NAMWAMBANews, Politics 15:34
Saturday April 15, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has been arrested for hiring goons to stone a helicopter carrying former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba.
Budalangi MP, Raphael Wanjala, was arrested on Saturday evening by CID officers at a Kisumu hotel.
According to a statement from the police, Wanjala was arrested for allegedly inciting his supporters to disrupt and attack Ababu Namwamba and Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) officials during the…
Page 1 2