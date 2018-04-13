ODM declares its 2022 Presidential candidates after handshake between RAILA and MOI! Not Baba, he will not be on the ballot

Friday April 13, 2018 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has declared that it will have a Presidential candidate in 2022.

This now officially trashed a NASA pre-election agreement which barred the party from the race.

Speaking shortly after ODM leader, Raila Odinga, held a meeting with retired President Daniel Moi on Thursday, Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, insinuated that they may support Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for the...

