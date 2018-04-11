ODM chairman JOHN MBADI in deep trouble for calling MCAs illiterate fools! He will not step in LUO Nyanza until….

Wednesday April 11, 2018

- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, is currently in deep trouble for calling Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) illiterate fools who need to be wiped out from the 2010 constitution.





In fact, Mbadi who is also the Suba South MP said he will push for an amendment in the constitution where MCA positions will be scrapped before the 2022 presidential elections.





But Kisumu MCAs with the assistance of Kisumu Women Representative, Rosa Buyu castigated Mbadi for…



