Nyeri Women Rep lecturers MEN, this post is for MEN who think you must have S3X with a LADY after buying her beer.

Monday, April 9, 2018 - Nyeri Women Rep, Rahab Mukami, has lectured men who think that a lady must sleep with you if you take her out for a night of drinks or a date.
According to Rahab, if you have s3x with a lady without her consent, that’s rape.
‘Spending your money on women doesn’t give you a right to s3x.”
“She must consent.’’ Rahab said.
Here's the full post where the Nyeri Women Rep lectured men who think that they must 'open the servers' after buying a
