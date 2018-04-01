Nyeri Women Rep lecturers MEN, this post is for MEN who think you must have S3X with a LADY after buying her beer.

Monday, April 9, 2018 - Nyeri Women Rep, Rahab Mukami, has lectured men who think that a lady must sleep with you if you take her out for a night of drinks or a date.





According to Rahab, if you have s3x with a lady without her consent, that’s rape.





‘Spending your money on women doesn’t give you a right to s3x.”





“She must consent.’’ Rahab said.





