NYAKUNDI goes hard on WAITITU and WAIGURU, calls Waititu an ‘Old Kihii’and WAIGURU a ‘MALAYA’.

, , 16:49


Sunday, April 15, 2018 – Fiery blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, claims that Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, and Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, are the most useless Governors in Kenya.

Nyakundi attacked Waititu and Waiguru badly on twitter.

He called Waititu an old kihii and Waiguru a Malaya, who has done nothing for Kirinyaga residents.

See the tweets where Nyakundi attacks the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football. While all major leagues across Europe are...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno